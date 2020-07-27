Motorcyclist killed in evening crash in Houston

article

One motorcyclist is dead following an evening crash in Houston on Sunday evening.



According to Houston police, the crash happened on the 6600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m.

Police said a motorcycle, driven by a Black male, was traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard when another vehicle was leaving a stop sign and the collision occurred.



The driver of the other vehicle was released at the scene.



An investigation is underway as witnesses are being questioned to determine who was at fault.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Police said while units were on scene investigating, a drone fell out of the sky crashing into a Houston Police Department patrol car.

Authorities said a separate investigation is being conducted as the drone did damage the unit.