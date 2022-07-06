Motorcyclist injured in possible road rage incident on I-45: sheriff

article

A man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle when shots were fired during a possible road rage incident, authorities say.

The crash occurred in the 16400 block of the I-45 North Freeway near North Vista Drive on Wednesday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a report of a crash and learned that there may have been a road rage incident between a car and a motorcycle, during which shots were fired.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained from losing control, the sheriff says.

It’s unclear who may have fired the shots.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.