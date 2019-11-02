Motorcycles take over Galveston Island for the Lone Star Rally 2019

Motorcycles have taken over Galveston Island for the Lone Star Rally 2019.

“Nineteen years we’ve been doing this rally and it’s grown kind of like a snowball rolling downhill,” said Mark Gray, the event’s spokesperson.

A snowball that’s grown into the largest 4-day biker rally in North America, according to Gray.

“We’ve got probably close to 400,000 people here on the island this weekend,” he added.

And, possibly, 150,000 motorcycles.

The event boasts various motorcycle and car contests, free concerts, food, and the Miss Lone Star contest.

There is a large presence of law enforcement in light of the event, including snipers.

Lone Star Rally ends Sunday.