Motorcycle rider thrown off Houston overpass in crash
HOUSTON - Houston Police continue to investigate a motorcycle crash that happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the North I-45 Freeway interchange overpass to the South 59 Freeway.
Fatal motorcycle crash
What we know:
Investigators believe the rider, a male that appears to be in his 20s, was traveling north on the I-45 interchange overpass, when he lost control of his motorcycle. The rider was thrown off of the overpass, landing down below near Pierce Street.
(Source: Onscene)
Police say the motorcycle continued on the overpass before stopping.
Police investigators say they were not able to find the crash initially, but searched the area and found the bike, then found the rider in the wooded area below.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and Onscene.