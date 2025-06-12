Motorcycle rider thrown off Houston overpass in crash

article

The Brief A man believed to be in his 20s died in an early morning motorcycle crash on a Houston freeway interchange. Investigators say the rider lost control and was thrown off the I-45 overpass, landing near Pierce St. below. The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation by police.



Houston Police continue to investigate a motorcycle crash that happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the North I-45 Freeway interchange overpass to the South 59 Freeway.

Fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

Investigators believe the rider, a male that appears to be in his 20s, was traveling north on the I-45 interchange overpass, when he lost control of his motorcycle. The rider was thrown off of the overpass, landing down below near Pierce Street.

(Source: Onscene)

Police say the motorcycle continued on the overpass before stopping.

Police investigators say they were not able to find the crash initially, but searched the area and found the bike, then found the rider in the wooded area below.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.