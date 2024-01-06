Motorcycle crash in Harris County involving 2 cars, lifeflight requested

Life Flight was called after a motorcycle crash in northwest Harris County, officials say.

Details are limited, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports units arrived at FM 2920 and Bauer Road because of a major crash. Two vehicles were involved in a crash with a motorcyclist.

Gonzalez says Life Flight was called for the motorcycle driver. There have been no reports on whether the other drivers were injured.

Bauer Road is closed north of 2920, officials said.

The crash is under investigation.