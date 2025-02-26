Mothers shares grief after her son was killed during hit and run in West Houston

The Brief Darryl Joshua Onyek, 21 was killed during a hit-and-run in West Houston on February 2nd. Ifeyinwa Obineu Onyeka, his mother who lives in England, is distraught by her son's loss. HPS says the driver abandoned the vehicle after hitting Darryl. They are still looking for a suspect.



A mother heartbroken over the loss of her son

What they're saying:

"We don’t ever plan for a child to die, so that call killed me," said Ifeyinwa.

Ifeyinwa Obienu Onyeka currently lives in England, and says the question, "How are you?," was normal a month ago. But now, she can barely answer.

"Each morning, I don’t know how I get up from bed," said Ifeyinwa.

Her son, 21-year-old Darryl Joshua Onyeka, a nursing student at the University of St. Thomas was killed during a hit-and-run on February 2 on Highway 6 around 3 a.m.

"It started like an ordinary day, but it was no ordinary day. The sun has not come out for me since that day," said Ifeyinwa.

Darryl's mother says his loss impacted generations of his family in Europe. He leaves behind an older brother, two younger sisters, his mother and grandmother. Darryl's father died three years ago.

"From the start, he was warm, loveable, a kind soul. He always wanted to put a smile on peoples' faces," said Ifeyinwa. "His passion was to care, heal and help life."

Ifeyinwa described her son as someone who would look out for others and loved America. Now, she wants to know why no one helped him in his final moments.

"He says I won't come, I love it here, mom, so as a mother you have to listen to your children sometimes. But this, I don't know," said Ifeyinwa. "There are some things we may never know, but to the thing we do know, I appeal to anyone who saw anything, any dashcams covered or saw anything, please."

What we know:

Houston police say Darryl was trying to get to his car by crossing Highway 6 west to east at 2200 SH 6, not using the crosswalk when he was hit by a Red Honda CRV. Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced Darryl deceased at the scene.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

What we don't know:

The driver of the Honda CRV that hit Onyeka abandoned the vehicle. Houston police is still looking for a suspect at this time.

The family is seeking justice and closure, per the attorney

What they're saying:

"Here we are now, 24 days later, and no arrests have been made and there is no clear path to an arrest from what I understand," said Omar Khawaja. Attorney at Law. "A young man lost his life through no fault of his own and a crime has been committed. You’re not supposed to leave the scene of an accident with someone that is disabled or potentially killed on the road, so that’s what happened and that is not the kind of society where we want to live in."