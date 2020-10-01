Mothers open up about losing a child after celebrity couple announces miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have released heartbreaking photos after the loss of their baby, Jack, due to pregnancy complications.

The photos are now opening up a dialogue about miscarriage and stillborn births.



Kjersti Aagaard with Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital tells FOX 26, miscarriages are more common then you would think.



“About 70-80 percent of all women who get pregnant at some time in their lives will have a miscarriage during the first trimester. 80 percent of all pregnancy losses are first trimester miscarriages,” said Aagaard.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



She says it all has to do with their genetic makeup.



“The most common cause is having too little or too much genetic information and that means that that baby was never going to go on to live successfully outside the womb.”



Although common a miscarriage can be devastating, there are many social media groups bringing together moms from around the world.



“It just makes it really difficult to live when you have had a miscarriage,” said Ashley Yazdiya.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Ashley lost her baby at 10 weeks. She reached out to “Miscarriage Support,” a private Facebook group for support.



“It makes you question your body’s worth and whenever you start to question your worth, that’s what breaks you down."



"It’s just a whole lot of negative feelings that you have to try not to convene yourself to have… when really you’re entitled to them.”



Local resources:

M.E.N.D. is here to provide hope and healing through your journey after the loss of your baby. M.E.N.D. (Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death) is a Christian, non-profit organization that reaches out to families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death.



The Center For Postpartum Family Health services include, individual and family counseling, psychotherapy, screening and assessment for perinatal challenges such as:

- Pregnancy loss

- Pregnancy depression and anxiety