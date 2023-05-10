This weekend is Mother's Day weekend and there are plenty of things you can do to have some fun with your mom or a maternal figure in your life. Also, if you're a new mom, you can also spend some time having family fun with your little ones.

You can head out to a show, attend a festival, or go out to a market to do some shopping.

Here is a list of some fun things to do this weekend in the Houston area.

Unicorn World

Escape to a magical world, beyond your wildest dreams and full of unicorns! Going to Unicorn World, you’ll be able to ride animatronic unicorns, explore the Enchanted Forest, and see all types of unicorn arts and crafts. With your ticket purchase, you get access to the Enchanted Forest, stables, storytime, crafts, indoor playground, and games included in admission. There are two under 2 bounce houses and a play area, which does not require a pass.

Cost: $39 plus taxes and fees for adults and children 2-17; Children under 2 free

When: Friday, May 12 - Sunday, May 14

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Ed Sheeran's ‘The Mathematics Tour'

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Expand

Five of Ed Sheeran’s last six albums have been leading up to this moment. The Mathematics Tour is coming to NRG Stadium with multiple GRAMMY Award winner and superstar Ed Sheeran performing songs from his previous albums, Plus, Multiple, Divide, Equals, and Subtract. The concert is Sheeran’s fourth concert tour.

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Date: Saturday, May 13

Location: NRG Stadium 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

2nd Annual Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival

The Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival showcases public and students' art bikes and is a chance to explore Houston’s bayou greenways system.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the Houston Art bike parade at MacGregor Park and from 6 to 9 p.m. will be the Festival along with a performance from MonoNeon at Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (OSCVA) along with interactive art, a chance to transform your own bike into an Art Bike, food, drinks and more. After the festival, join the Moonlight Ramble which takes place from 9 to 11 p.m. Hop on your Art Bike and take a ride from the OSCVA to Saint Arnold Brewing Company and back

Cost: Parade and Festival are FREE; $20 for Moonlight Ramble

Time: Saturday, May 13: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: MacGregor Park,5225 Calhoun, Houston TX 77021 and Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, 2401 Munger St., Houston, TX 77021

94.5 FM The Buzz Buzzfest

Attend a day full of music at Buzzfest 2023 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion! 94.5 FM The Buzz Buzzfest returns with performances from RōZY, The Warning, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, l Prevaail, The Struts, Highly Suspect, and Godsmack. Gates to the Pavilion open at 2 p.m. but the Pavilion Lounge opens at 1 p.m. and free parking lots open at 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Time: Saturday, May 13: Gates open at 2 p.m.

Location: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Texas Crab Festival

Enjoy a family-friendly weekend at the Texas Crab Festival for Mother's Day weekend.

The event will have live music coastal art, crafts, apparel, and a selection of seafood and festival favorites to enjoy. You could also enjoy the 5K/1K crab Run, Crab Legs Contest, Weiner Dog Races, a Scavenger Hunt, Live Crab Races, and more fun activities.

Cost: Friday: $10, Saturday: $15, Sunday: Free (age 15 and under Free all days) Weekend Pass: $20

Dates: Friday, May 12 - Sunday, May 14

Location: Festival Park, 1605 Hwy 87, Crystal Beach, Texas

Mother’s Day Market

The annual Heights Mercantile Mother’s Day Market is back! The market is the best place to get one-of a-kind gifts for mom ahead of Mother’s Day or gifts for yourself

Cost: Free

Time: Saturday, May 13: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Heights Mercantile, 714 Yale Street Houston, TX, 77007 United States

A Weekend with Mom at Sugar Land Town Square

Take your mom over to Sugar Land Town Square for live music, drinks, and shopping from vendors. On Friday, enjoy a tribute concert dedicated to the mother of all divas, Mariah Carey featuring all of her greatest hits. On Saturday, there will be more than 75 local artists, makers, and creatives with artisan markets at Mother's Day Vibe Market. You’ll also have the chance to take professional Mother’s Day photo minis and then go out to eat at a nearby restaurant in the Square.

Cost: Free

When: Friday, May 12: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 13: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

