Mother’s Day 2026: Houston-area restaurants with specials, offerings

The Brief This year, Mother's Day will fall on Sunday, May, 10. Several restaurants will have offers and specials going on if you're planning on taking your loved one out to celebrate. Here is a list of some restaurants around the Houston-area having Mother’s Day deals, specials, and discounts.



Mother’s Day will fall on Sunday, May, 10, and if you’re planning on taking a loved one out to celebrate with them, there are many options in the Houston-area.

Several restaurants will have deals and specials going on to ensure you enjoy the day.

Here are places having Mother’s Day deals, specials, and discounts.

Juliet HTX

The new items at the Juliet HTX Brunch include Fried Lobster Tail & Waffles, Blackened Shrimp & Grits, Nashville Hot Chicken & Biscuits, Lamb Rack & Eggs, and NY Strip. (Courtesy Juliet HTX)

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the launch of Juliet HTX’s new Sunday brunch! This upscale dining experience will run every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through the summer.

Exclusively for Mother’s Day, Juliet will host a special buffet-style brunch for family to enjoy.

The new menu includes Crème Brûlée French Toast, Fried Lobster Tail & Waffles, Milk Bread Cinnamon Rolls, Lamb Rack & Eggs, NY Strip with smoked gouda grits, and Nashville Hot Chicken & Biscuits. For drinks, you can enjoy Mimosas, Peach Bellinis, and Moët carafes.

Location: 5857 Westheimer Rd Suite P, Houston, TX 77057

Fielding's LOCAL

Fieldings Local Mother’s Day Specials, Photo by Taylor Hedden.

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar on May 9–10, 2026. The restaurant will open early at 9 a.m. on Sunday to kick off a weekend of specialty features.

Items that will be featured on the brunch menu include Croissant French Toast Casserole or a Vietnamese Omelet. For dinner or dessert, you could enjoy Veal Loin Piccata or a Chocolate Raspberry Tart featuring milk chocolate and white pearls.

Location: 26400 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77375

Fielding's STEAK

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at Fielding’s STEAK on May 9–10, 2026, featuring specialty menus designed for the occasion. For brunch, you can enjoy their Southern Benedict, which is a chicken-fried chicken on a cheddar scallion biscuit with creamy white gravy and a poached egg, or a Baked Berry Custard topped with fresh berries, lemon zest, and Chantilly. If you’re going for dinner or dessert, your options include an Alaskan Halibut or a Fruity Pebble Panna Cotta.

Location: 3750 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027

Snooze Eatery

Pancake Flight (Courtesy of Snooze Eatery)

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Snooze Eatery locations nationwide. Enjoy their signature bold brunch and refreshing cocktails with a chance to win a major anniversary prize.

Their menu will feature:

Viva La French Toast and OMG! French Toast.

Smashed Avocado Benny and the Bella! Bella! Benny.

Whipped Cottage Cheese Toast and Protein BLT Bowls.

Strawberry Martini Mimosas, Blackberry Mint Limeade, and signature Bloody Marys.

In honor of Snooze’s 20th anniversary, guests who dine in can submit their receipt online for a chance to win a Chicago getaway. The grand prize includes:

A trip via a private "Pancake Flight" jet.

A four-night stay at the IC Chicago.

VIP access to Lollapalooza.

Cyclone Anaya’s

Celebrate Mother’s Day at any of Cyclone Anaya’s six locations! Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations can be secured via OpenTable.

To honor the occasion, all moms dining in will receive complimentary Tres Leches pancakes. Additionally, guests can enjoy penny mimosa refills throughout the brunch service.

Locations:

River Oaks: 3736 Westheimer Rd.

Houston Heights: 1710 Durham Dr.

Midtown: 309 Gray St.

Rice Village: 5214 Morningside Dr.

The Woodlands: 20 Waterway Ave, Ste. 120

City Centre: 800 Town and Country Blvd.

Lucille’s

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Lucille's in the Museum District with an elevated brunch experience featuring live jazz music on the patio and exclusive drink specials. The restaurant will be operating with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via OpenTable.

Location: 5512 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004

The Union Kitchen

The Union Kitchen is hosting a special Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Towne Lake, Kingwood, and Memorial locations. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are strongly encouraged via their website.

The menu features a diverse spread of gourmet selections, including Smoked Salmon Benedict with citrus hollandaise, Blueberry Lemon Croissant French Toast, and Everything Bagel Hot Honey Crab Deviled Eggs. Seasonal cocktail features include a Blueberry Cucumber Martini, Passion Fruit Spritz, and Hibiscus Paloma.

Locations:

Towne Lake: 9955 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX

Kingwood: 23918 US-59 North, Kingwood, TX

Memorial: 12538 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is celebrating Mother’s Day with an elevated dining experience available at over 20 locations. Families can enjoy a special 10-ounce Filet Stuffed Roast—featuring filet mignon filled with spinach, wild mushrooms, herbs, and cheeses in a truffle merlot demi-glace—for $49 per person.

The offer is available for both dine-in and to-go. Guests dining at the restaurant can enjoy brunch cocktails and special rose petal table touches. Reservations and orders are available on their website.

Locations: 20+ locations (Visit website for local addresses)