Mother of Dayton woman killed in crash more than 3 years ago says justice still alludes her, blames police

"They took part of me. They took a part of my heart. I can't live like this," said Amanda Morales.

Grief isn't the only thing tearing Morales apart.

She says she has no justice, because the driver of the July 6, 2020, crash that killed her 27-year-old daughter Alyssa Salazar faced no criminal charges.

"Because the girl that was driving her is free, and that was someone who's supposed to be her friend," said Alyssa's sister, Stefanie Morales. "I don't think she shed a tear."

"She died a horrible death," said Alyssa's mother. "She was crushed to death, broke every bone in her body. I couldn't even see her face."

"She hasn't lost a wink of sleep, and some days I can't even get my mom to stop crying," Stefanie Morales said.

Amanda Morales says police bodycam video shows liquor bottles and drugs at the scene, but no action taken against the driver.

"I begged for them to do an accident reconstruction," she said. "I begged them to collect evidence. They didn't do anything."

Allysa Salazar was 27 when she was killed. This Thursday would have been her 31st birthday.

"Her accident was on my son's birthday," Alyssa's sister said. "I haven't been able to celebrate my son's birthday since it happened."

"Now I'm being told nothing will never happen, because the police failed to do their job," said Allysa's mother.

Amanda Morales won't stop fighting for her daughter.

On Monday night, she appeared before Dayton's mayor and city council.

"She has to get justice," Morales said. "She has to."

We called Dayton Police Department for response, and we've yet to hear back.