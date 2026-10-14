Mother of four hospitalized after dog attack in Polk County

The Brief A 35-year-old mother of four is facing a long road to recovery after being severely injured in a dog attack in Polk County. Crasonia Wineinger is currently hospitalized after authorities say four pit bull-type dogs attacked her while she was walking near Quailcrest Drive on Sunday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the incident remains under investigation.



A 35-year-old mother of four is facing a long road to recovery after being severely injured in a dog attack in Polk County.

What we know:

Crasonia Wineinger, who also goes by Cassie, is being currently treated at Memorial Hermann in Houston, where she has already undergone multiple surgeries.

Her father, David Pyron, says his daughter was walking home from a store when four dogs attacked her, leaving her with serious injuries to her arms, legs, neck and back.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the attack happened Sunday, October 11, near Quailcrest Drive in the Lake Livingston Village neighborhood.

Investigators say four pit bull-type dogs attacked Wineinger while she was walking. One dog reportedly knocked her to the ground before the other three joined in.

Her father described the terrifying moments.

Pyron says the dogs knocked Cassie to the ground as she curled into a ball to protect herself. He says she suffered a fractured hand, significant damage to the muscles and tendons in her arms, and multiple bite wounds.

"She's got claw marks all over her back. They bit into her legs," Pyron said.

Authorities say people driving by intervened and scared the dogs away. Cassie was then able to make it to a neighbor's home, where the neighbor called 911.

Deputy helped save her life

What they're saying:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responding to the attack rushed Wineinger to a local hospital in his patrol vehicle because of the severity of her injuries.

She was later flown to Houston for additional treatment.

Pyron says his daughter lost a significant amount of blood and credits the quick actions of the deputy and neighbor with saving her life.

"The ambulance was 25 minutes out and Officer Walker, the deputy there, he went above and beyond," Pyron said.

He says the deputy helped control the bleeding before transporting his daughter to the hospital.

"So he pretty much, her neighbor and him, they saved her life. She's blessed to be alive," Pyron said.

Her father says Cassie feared she was going to die during the attack.

"She says she just went to praying. You know, God, don't let them kill me, because she thought she was gonna die," Pyron said.

Dog owner cited as investigation continues

Pyron says he wants the dogs' owner to be held accountable for the attack.

FOX 26 reached out to the Polk County Sheriff's Office to find out whether any charges will be filed.

Authorities say the attack remains under investigation.

The dogs' owner has already been cited for failing to vaccinate the animals and allowing them to roam at large.

All four dogs were taken to the Polk County Animal Control facility, where they are undergoing a required 10-day quarantine for rabies observation.

Once the quarantine is complete, the sheriff's office says it plans to begin the process of having the dogs declared dangerous.

Neighbor says dogs have been a problem before

A neighbor who lives nearby told FOX 26 he had concerns about the animals before the attack.

Scott Andrew says the dogs frequently roamed the neighborhood, barked at residents and chased children riding bicycles.

"They bark a lot, run up and down the road, chase kids on bicycles, come down my house and get in my garden," Andrew said.

He claims he previously contacted animal control and the sheriff's office about the dogs, but says nothing was done to address his concerns.

When asked whether he was surprised by the attack, Andrew said he feared something like this would eventually happen.

"No, I figured it's gonna happen sooner or later," he said.

Andrew believes the dogs should be removed from the neighborhood and their owner held responsible.

"Whoever owns them ought to take responsibility," Andrew said.

What should you do if you encounter an aggressive dog?

Experts say every dog and situation is different, but there are steps people can take to help protect themselves during a dangerous encounter.

Avoid running: If possible, remain calm and slowly back away without turning your back on the dog.

Use an object as a barrier: If a dog tries to bite, place something between yourself and the animal, such as a jacket, bag, notebook or stick.

Avoid pulling away from a bite: Pulling against a dog's grip can cause additional injuries.

For additional safety information, visit Houston's BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions⁠.