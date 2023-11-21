When you’re planning your Thanksgiving menu, you won’t want to forget these holiday favorites.

A new survey by HubScore found the favorite Thanksgiving side dishes in each U.S. state.

In Texas, green bean casserole took the top spot. According to the survey, corn casserole came in second, mashed potatoes ranked third, mac and cheese was fourth, and sweet potato casserole came in fifth.

Nationwide, corn casserole was the winner. According to the survey, it was the top dish in 17 states.

Mashed potatoes took the top spot in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Green bean casserole was the top dish in 10 states. Cranberry sauce was the top dish in five states, mac and cheese came out on top in four states, and sweet potato casserole was the favorite dish in two states.

To see the top Thanksgiving side dishes by state, click here.