With the holidays just around the corner, we're getting ready for Hallmark movies, eggnog, and holiday lights. However, a new study has found Texans have a special holiday tradition.

Little sleepings, online holiday clothing store, conducted a study showing every state's most popular Christmas tradition.

RELATED: Airlines prepare for winter travel

Little Sleeping said, "To better understand the many unique ways Americans throughout the country mark the holidays, we analyzed Google Trends data for over 20 Christmas traditions across a 12-month period. The term that ranked highest for search volume in each state was deemed the most popular."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Most popular Christmas Tradition in every U.S. state

SUGGESTED: Gifts for the holidays: How to plan, shop wisely this season amid inflation

The data revealed that Opening Presents on Christmas Eve is the most popular Christmas tradition in Texas! Officials say, Texas was the only state where Christmas Eve present opening reigned supreme.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Little Sleeper noted that Christmas tree decorating is the most popular holiday activity in the South.