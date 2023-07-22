Houston is a city with a rich history and culture, and its unique dialect is a part of that. Here are some of the top Houston-like phrases that you might hear if you're ever in town:

"I'm from H-Town." This is a way of saying that you're from Houston. The "H" in H-Town stands for Houston.

"It's hot as balls." This is a way of saying that it's very hot outside. Houston is known for its hot weather, so this phrase is a common one.

"I'm fixin' to go." This means that you're about to go somewhere. It's a Southern colloquialism that's often used in Houston.

"What's the haps?" This is a way of asking "what's up?" or "what's going on?" It's a slang term that's often used in Houston.

"I'm bout it." This means that you're down for something. It's a slang term that's often used in Houston.

These are just a few of the many Houston-like phrases that you might hear if you're ever in town. If you're not sure what a phrase means, just ask a local. They'll be happy to explain it to you.