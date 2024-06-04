Morocco Road shooting: Man, woman killed in possible domestic situation

The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following a deadly shooting on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 10000 block of Morocco.

Officials said a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police said they believe the shooting is a domestic situation with no danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.