More than 1,000 volunteers teamed up to clean Houston National Cemetery for 9/11 Day of Service

We will never forget the memory of fallen soldiers who gave their lives for the U.S. and as part of 9/11 Day of Service, more than 1,000 volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning up the Houston National Cemetery.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the greater Houston area and its volunteer service arm, JustServe joined together at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, along with the veteran’s charity group, Carry The Load to participate in the cleanup.

According to a press release, the effort was a way for volunteers to give back to those who have given so much for our country and our freedoms.

Volunteers worked on painting faces and structures as well as cleaning and straightening headstones, leaving flowers, and picking up debris.