More than 1,000 animals from area shelters ready to adopt at Mega Adoption event

All surrounding municipal animal shelters are taking part in the Mega Adoption event that will happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the George R Brown Convention Center Downtown.

There will be more than 1,000 dogs and cats and the adoption fee is only 25 dollars. There is no entry fee and parking is free if you park at the Toyota Center.

There will be all breeds and sizes of dogs.

Shelter employees and volunteers will be on hand who have knowledge of each particular dog.

All the animals are spayed and neutered up to date on vaccinations and are micro-chipped.