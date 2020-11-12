More charges for alleged cop killer, person of interest still unidentified

A police procession escorted fallen Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios to the funeral home today, where Houston’s Police Chief discussed the details of the unresolved case.

Chief Acevedo asked members of the public to come forward if the know the identity of the second man possibly involved in the alleged murder.

“The other individual that’s a person of interest: we know they’re out there,” said Chief Art Acevedo. “Someone in the community knows who they are. If you have information, please contact Houston PD Homicide at 713-308-3600, or contact Crime Stoppers.”

Murder suspect Robert Soliz, 24, appeared again in court Thursday, three days after allegedly shooting and killing Sgt. Rios. This time he got two additional charges of aggravated assault for separate previous incidents with victims in January and October. That increased his bond amount to $700-thousand.

“I don’t care,” said Paul Looney, attorney for the murder suspect reacting to the new charges. “It doesn’t have to do with the serious case that we’re all concerned about. It does inflame public opinion.”

Advertisement

Looney has known the suspect since he was a baby, when Soliz’s mother worked for Looney as a paralegal.

Looney is putting his focus on conflict of interest--the fact that police are investigating a shooting involving one of their own and declining to bring the Texas Rangers in to investigate.

“They are not examining the officer’s life and activities as thoroughly as they are my client’s,” said Looney. “I don’t want a miscarriage of justice occurring on my watch, and this man did not murder anybody.”

In court more details unfolding about the suspect’s criminal history and alleged gang involvement. According to court records the defendant does have gang affiliation and is a documented gang member.

Houston police say their internal affairs and special investigations units are involved in the investigation.

The district attorney’s office tells Fox 26 they are doing an independent review of all the information in this investigation.