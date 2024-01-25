Expand / Collapse search
More U.S. adults now identify their religion as 'none' than anything else

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 9:43AM
FOX TV Digital Team
Person-reading-the-bible.jpg article

FILE-A person reads a bible inside a church. (Photo by Nick de la Torre/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

A new study finds that more people aren’t identifying with a specific religion.

In a study from the Pew Research Center, roughly 28% of U.S. adults don't have a religious affiliation, known as "nones."

Researchers conducted a survey with 11,201 respondents between July 31-Aug. 6, 2023.

RELATED: America's nonreligious are a growing, diverse phenomenon, surveys show

The report also featured interviews with 3,317 religious "nones" consisting of atheists, agnostics and respondents describing their religion as "nothing in particular."

According to the study, 17% of "nones" identify as atheist, 20% say they are agnostic, and 63% chose "nothing in particular." 

When respondents were asked by researchers why they are not religious, two-thirds of "nones" said they question religious teachings or don’t believe in God. 

RELATED: 7 in 10 US adults believe in angels, AP poll finds

The report notes that approximately 47% say one of the main reasons they are not religious is because they dislike religious organizations, compared to 30% who cite bad experiences with religious people as to why they are nonreligious.

Pew’s study also revealed some trends among respondents that "nones" believe in God or another higher power, but very few attend religious services routinely. 

While some polled say religion does some harm, others believe it does some good. 

Additionally, most "nones" say they reject the concept that science can explain everything. But they express more positive views of science than religiously affiliated people do. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 





 