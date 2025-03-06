Montgomery County: Woman arrested after child pornography investigation, officials say

The Brief Larri Gardner has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography. Detectives started an investigation in December 2024 regarding "sexual assault material regarding infants and toddlers." Garnder is being held on a $100,000 bond.



A woman has been arrested and charged after a monthslong investigation regarding child pornography, according to Montgomery County officials.

Investigation to arrest

What we know:

According to the Precinct 3 Montgomery County Constable's Office, Larri Lane Gardner is facing charges of Possession of Child Pornography. She was booked into the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office jail, where she is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives with the Precinct 3 office's Internet Crimes Against Children unit started an investigation in December 2024. Officials say the investigation focused on "the possession and distribution of child sexual assault material involving infants and toddlers."

Gardner was allegedly identified as the person responsible for possessing and distributing that material. Officials say they executed a search warrant at Gardner's home. She was then found and arrested.

What we don't know:

There is no information on any evidence leading to Gardner's arrest.