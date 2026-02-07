Wildfire contained in Sam Houston Forest in northwest Montgomery County

The Brief The fire is near FM 1375 and FM 149, according to the Montgomery County judge. The fire has since been contained. Officials say there is no public threat.



A wildfire has reportedly been contained after breaking out in the Sam Houston National Forest in northwest Montgomery County.

Montgomery County wildfire

What we know:

County Judge Mark Keough says the fire is near FM 1375 and FM 149.

The U.S. Forest Service was called to work on the fire with assistance from the county's Emergency Management office.

In an update, Judge Keough says the Forest Service has a "dozer line" around the fire to contain it. The flames have reportedly spread to about 75 acres.

There is no threat to the nearby area.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.