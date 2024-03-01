In a joint effort, the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety recently conducted an undercover operation leading to the arrest of two individuals in connection with illegal drug distribution.

During the operation on February 27, one of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Erik Solano from Willis, Texas, was found in possession of a large quantity of Promethazine with Codeine, totaling over 4,000 grams, along with 128 grams of THC. Another individual, 19-year-old Edwin Antonio Zamurio, also from Willis, was arrested on similar charges related to drug distribution.

Courtesy of Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office

Both Solano and Zamurio were taken into custody and are currently held at the Montgomery County jail on a $100,000 bond each.

Law enforcement officials expressed appreciation for the collaboration between agencies, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in combating drug-related crimes.



