The Brief November 4, 2025, is election day in Texas. State propositions and local elections are on the ballot. Here's where to vote in Montgomery County.



Texans will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County polling locations

Montgomery County voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling location.

You can search the Montgomery County Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, polling location information, sample ballot, and elected officials.

What time are polls open?

Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live.

Magnolia ISD has a bond election. New Caney ISD and Splendora ISD have trustee elections.

Patton Village, Roman Forest and Splendora have mayoral elections, among other positions.

The City of Conroe has several propositions to amend the city charter.

Your local municipal utility district may have a bond election.

To find your specific sample ballot, click here to search using your name and birthday.

More Southeast Texas voting locations