What was initially a suicide call in Montgomery County, authorities say, has now evolved into a murder investigation.

Details are limited as the investigation remains in the preliminary stages. However, in a press release, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they were called Sunday around 9:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Holly Ridge in Porter, Texas for "a suicide with a weapon call."

Responding deputies found an unidentified man, 34, at the scene dead from a gunshot wound, but officials said signs suggest "it was not a suicide but a homicide."

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.