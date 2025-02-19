Montgomery County officials crack down on reckless driving ahead of Lone Star Throwdown

The Brief Law enforcement is deploying over 100 officers from multiple agencies to combat reckless driving and street takeovers during the Lone Star Throwdown event. Officials warn that illegal activities such as racing and parking lot takeovers will result in severe consequences, including jail time and vehicle seizures. Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon and other officials stress that they will take swift action against offenders to protect the community.



Law enforcement officials are ramping up efforts to curb reckless driving and street takeovers ahead of the upcoming Lone Star Throwdown event, set for February 21-23.

What we know:

A task force of over 100 officers from Texas DPS, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department, and neighboring jurisdictions will be deployed during the three-day event. Sheriff Wesley Dolittle emphasized that any illegal behavior will result in swift action from all partner agencies and the district attorney's office. Crimes related to reckless driving, racing, and parking lot takeovers carry felony-level consequences, including jail time and vehicle seizures.

"If you commit a crime in Montgomery County, you're going to do time in Montgomery County," said Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon. He stressed that those who disrupt the community will face immediate consequences. Ligon also warned outsiders not to assume they can engage in reckless behavior without repercussions.

"Don’t think you can come here from another community and pillage Montgomery County," he said.

HCSO Major Anthony McConnell underscored law enforcement’s commitment to strict enforcement, noting that his unit issued 400 charges last year. Previous incidents included drunk driving, reckless driving, and fatalities, with parking lot takeovers reported at Kroger in Willis.

2024 Lone Star Throwdown Enforcement Statistics

Over 180 calls for service related to vehicle disturbances, suspicious vehicles, and attempts to locate vehicles.

More than 30 reports of parking lot takeovers in Willis and Shenandoah.

One reported takeover involved 75-100 trucks and 150-200 people.

Multiple arrests for reckless driving, racing, evading law enforcement, and driving while intoxicated.

Legislative Actions Against Street Racing

House Bill 1442: Increases penalties for organized street racing, including reckless driving exhibitions and highway racing.

House Bill 2899: Grants law enforcement the authority to impound vehicles involved in street racing or reckless driving, regardless of offense severity.

Lone Star Throwdown expresses concerns over street takeovers

The Lone Star Throwdown organization issued a statement to FOX 26 after Wednesday's press conference:

"We are currently having our 14th year of Lone Star Throwdown. It has been an honor to have this event in the Conroe community and be able to give back to this community. Last year, we were made aware of the after meets that had occurred outside of our event along with the property damage. We were as disappointed and concerned as the business owners. This is not what our event is about and will not ever be about. These individuals are not part of our community and is not what Lone Star Throwdown is about. In our efforts to help combat this issue, we have had meetings with the OEM. Any and all posts made on social media outlets have been handed over to the local authorities. Our truck community has also been banning together and watching for any posts made about possible after meets. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the community." - Lonnie Ford