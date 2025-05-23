Murder suspect, 17, arrested in Montgomery County

article

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 17-year-old Diego Granados on Friday.

Granados was arrested on a felony murder warrant from a case in Houston County.

Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Conroe Police Department and US Marshals helped with the arrest.

Montgomery County court records show that Granados is from Crockett, Texas.

What we don't know:

Details of the Houston County murder have not been released.