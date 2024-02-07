Montgomery County Fire: Firefighters on scene of 3-alarm fire at self-storage facility

Firefighters with the South Montgomery County Fire Department are currently on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Montgomery County.

Details are limited, but authorities said the fire is located on the 700 block of Sawdust Road.

Officials said Sawdust Road from Grogan Mill Road to the entrance to Walmart and South Park from Westridge Drive to Sawdust Road are closed due to the fire.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area as there six ladder trucks, 15 engines, and more than 75 firefighters from five departments are battling the blaze.

Authorities said there is significant damage to multiple storage units.

There has been no reports of any injuries as of this report.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.