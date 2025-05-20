The Brief A person was electrocuted in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The person was electrocuted while near the top of a palm tree, and firefighters had to recover the person's body.



A person has died after an electrocution incident in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Person electrocuted in tree

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, their agency, fire and EMS responded to an industrial accident on FM 2978, just north of Woodlands Parkway, on Tuesday.

CenterPoint Energy, The Woodlands Fire Department and the Magnolia Fire Department were among those at the scene.

The person was apparently electrocuted near the top of a palm tree. A metal ladder was propped up against the tree.

The sheriff’s office said crews had to wait for the power to be shut off before firefighters could recover the person’s body.

What we don't know:

The person who was electrocuted has not been identified. It’s unclear exactly how that person was electrocuted.

Roadway blocked by response

Part of FM 2978 was blocked while crews worked. Drivers were advised to expect delays and use caution.