On March 17, Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a motor vehicle accident on the service road of the 24400 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas.

Around 2:46 am, a separate Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle when he informed dispatch that the suspect vehicle was failing to yield, heading southbound on the same service road and approaching the accident site.

The suspect vehicle abruptly came to a stop just north of the accident scene and rapidly reversed, ramming the Sheriff’s Office unit and causing injuries to a deputy who was in the process of exiting the vehicle. The deputies on the scene of the accident observed the actions of the suspect and responded to assist.

In response to the escalating situation, the deputies discharged their weapons out of concern for their safety and to prevent further harm.

The injured deputy and suspect were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. The suspect died from his injuries.

The deputy injured as a result of the suspect’s actions was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will be released.

At this time, the suspect's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives with the Homicide Violent Crimes Unit, along with Crime Scene Investigators, Texas Rangers, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The two deputies involved in the shooting incident have 2.5 years and less than one year of law enforcement experience.

Sheriff Rand Henderson stated, "The suspect's actions today placed our Deputy's lives and safety in immediate danger, highlighting the unwavering dedication and courage demonstrated by our law enforcement officers. Men and women of law enforcement courageously confront danger daily to uphold the safety and security of our community. My thoughts and prayers are with the deputies, as well as the family and friends of the suspect, as they navigate this tragic event."