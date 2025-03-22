The Brief Isidro Andrade Ramos, 52, is accused of sexual assault of a child. The sheriff's office says he previously worked as a children’s choir instructor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas. Any potential victims are asked to come forward.



A former children’s choir instructor at a Montgomery County church is facing a charge of sexual assault of a child, and the sheriff’s office is urging any potential victims to come forward.

Man accused of sexual assault of a child

The backstory:

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Isidro Andrade Ramos, 52, was arrested on March 18 on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.

Detectives say Ramos previously worked as a children’s choir instructor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas.

Potential victims sought

What's next:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about Ramos or any potential victims is asked to call the MCSO Violent Cries Unit at (936)760-5876 and reference case number 24A347769.