Montgomery County: Ex-church children's choir instructor accused of sexual assault of a child
CLEVELAND, Texas - A former children’s choir instructor at a Montgomery County church is facing a charge of sexual assault of a child, and the sheriff’s office is urging any potential victims to come forward.
The backstory:
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Isidro Andrade Ramos, 52, was arrested on March 18 on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.
Detectives say Ramos previously worked as a children’s choir instructor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas.
Potential victims sought
What's next:
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible as the investigation continues.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information about Ramos or any potential victims is asked to call the MCSO Violent Cries Unit at (936)760-5876 and reference case number 24A347769.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.