Man accused of decades-long child indecency; officials seeking more victims

The Brief Three people came forward with allegations against Leland Fleming dating back to the 90s. Officials say Fleming was involved with multiple organizations during his time in Montgomery County. Anyone with more information can call the sheriff's office.



A man was taken into Montgomery County custody after victims accused him of assaulting them decades ago.

Montgomery County crime: Allegations of years-long assaults

What we know:

The county sheriff's office says 65-year-old Leland Fleming has been charged with two counts of Indecency to a Child.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say they were called to Conroe in early May for a report of indecency with a child.

When deputies arrived, three women made child assault allegations against Fleming. Authorities say the alleged abuse spanned several years, dating back to the 1990s.

An investigation revealed that Fleming was involved in religious ministries, children's choirs, and homeschool groups while he lived in Montgomery County.

A warrant for Fleming's arrest was issued in late May. Fleming was found in Arkansas and arrested, then was brought into Montgomery County custody on Thursday, June 25.

According to the sheriff's office, Fleming is being held in jail with no bond.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-538-5900 and mention case number 26A156874.