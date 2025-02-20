Montgomery County: Man charged for indecency with child; officials seeking other possible victims

article

The Brief Abraham Giovanni Molina is facing two charges regarding sexual contact with a child. Investigators believe there may be other victims relating to incidents between 2006 and 2007. Anyone with information should call 936-760-5876 and reference case number 25A001569.



A man is facing two charges regarding sexual contact with a child, and Montgomery County officials are looking for more possible victims.

Abraham Molina's arrest

What we know:

According to the County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Abraham Giovanni Molina was arrested on Sunday. He has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Officials say Molina was taken into custody by officials in the Woodlands. He was held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Officials seeking other victims

What's next:

According to officials, Molina is currently a residential home sales representative in the Montgomery County area.

Investigators believe Molina may have assaulted other victims. It's believed he was tied to other incidents between 2006 and 2007. At that time, investigators say Molina worked in churches in the Tomball and Magnolia areas, and he may have volunteered in a youth ministry.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Molina or any other possible victims is asked to call the MCSO Special Victim's Unit at 936-760-5876, and reference case number 25A001569.