Montgomery County: Suspect arrested for alleged child assault; officials seeking other potential victims

The Brief Samuel Salas-Gomez was arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child. Montgomery County officials are looking to hear from any other potential victims. Anyone with information can call 936-521-8971.



A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a child. Montgomery County officials are looking to reach any other potential victims as the investigation continues.

Man arrested for alleged child assault

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Samuel Salas-Gomez for Sexual Assault of a Child. The arrest was the result of an investigation from 2024.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the allegations against Gomez or the investigation.

Deputies seeking other victims

What you can do:

Montgomery County officials are now seeking additional information and/or any other potential victims.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division at 936-521-8971 and reference case number 24A315379.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed.