Montgomery County: Suspect arrested for alleged child assault; officials seeking other potential victims
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a child. Montgomery County officials are looking to reach any other potential victims as the investigation continues.
What we know:
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Samuel Salas-Gomez for Sexual Assault of a Child. The arrest was the result of an investigation from 2024.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding the allegations against Gomez or the investigation.
Deputies seeking other victims
What you can do:
Montgomery County officials are now seeking additional information and/or any other potential victims.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division at 936-521-8971 and reference case number 24A315379.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed.
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office