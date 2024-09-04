Four burglary suspects have been arrested in Montgomery County after being accused of stealing firearms and jewelry.

On April 2, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 16000 block of Walden Road and deputies found a large quantity of stolen items from the residence.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 5 detectives identified and warrants were issued for their arrests during the following weeks.

The suspects, identified as Jerald Jermain Fleeks, 41; Jerald Jermain Fleeks Jr., 20; Oscar Devon Matthews, 19; and Chavion Leshaun Patterson, 18, are being held at the Montgomery County Jail. They are charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

Authorities also recovered the vehicle used in the burglary and some of the stolen property.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any additional suspects and locating the remaining stolen property.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or to remain anonymous, call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867, referencing case #24A184953.