Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.



Deputies said they responded to a reported shooting in 15000 block of Big Bow Bend in Willis around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said that a man drove to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office in Willis where he contacted 911 and stated that he wanted to turn himself in for shooting his wife.



When constable deputies arrived on the scene, they detained 28-year-old Austin Vance until deputies with the sheriff’s office arrived.



According to a release, deputies found Elizabeth Vance, 29, inside of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating.

Deputies said Vance has been placed into custody for murder and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.