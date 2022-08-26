Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area

Authorities placed an elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area.

Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

As of 1:20 p.m. however, officials confirmed there were no emergencies, nor signs of a disturbance, and the lockdown was lifted after deeming it secure and clear to return to normal operation.

Officials with Magnolia ISD released the following statement:

"This afternoon, a teacher at Williams Elementary reported what she described as a gunshot while outside during recess. Out of an abundance of caution, our teachers acted swiftly and followed procedures to get the students inside the building for a lockdown. Law enforcement was notified and law enforcement deemed there to be no threat to Williams Elementary. Law enforcement believes the sound to be from a car that backfired. The lockdown has been lifted and class is resuming as normal."