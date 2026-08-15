Montgomery Co. deputies arrest man accused of child sexual abuse after months on the run

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The Brief James Michael Nona was arrested July 27 after allegedly cutting off his court-ordered GPS monitor and fleeing. Nona faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child stemming from a 2023 investigation. Authorities are investigating possible additional victims in Oklahoma and are asking other potential victims to come forward.



Montgomery County deputies have located and arrested a man accused of removing his court-ordered ankle monitor and fleeing.

James Michael Nona was arrested on July 27 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Galveston Police Department, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.

Deputies had been searching for Nona since Nov. 25, 2025, after they say he removed his GPS monitor and fled.

Timeline:

Deputies started investigating reports of allegations that Nona had sexually abused a child under the age of 14 in 2023.

Nona became aware that he was under investigation and allegedly fled to Oklahoma, according to the sheriff's office.

He was located in Choctaw County where he was reportedly using the alias "Jordan Hill." Nona was arrested and extradited back to Montgomery County on an active warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child or disabled individual.

Detectives said they had uncovered information that Nona may have had additional victims in Oklahoma. The sheriff's office said those allegations were under investigation by other authorities.

Nona was released on bond in October 2024.

On Nov. 25, 2025, deputies said Nona removed his court-ordered GPS monitor and fled while charges were still pending.

Nona was taken back into custody on July 27, 2026.

What's next:

The sheriff's office said its investigation is ongoing and urges anyone that may have been a victim to contact them.