This is how much money you need to 'live comfortably,' data shows

Living in a major U.S. city comes at a price – and it sure isn't cheap.

In the study, researchers at SmartAsset analyzed data to determine the income required to "live comfortably" in the nation's 99 largest metropolitan areas.

The study, which was published on March 7, utilized the 50/30/20 rule to define a comfortable lifestyle, allocating 50% of income to basic living expenses, 30% to discretionary spending and 20% for savings or debt payments.

SmartAsset then used the most recent MIT Living Wage Calculator data to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children, along with two working adults with two children.

Person needs nearly six figures to live comfortably

The study found that a person needs an average of $96,500 for sustainable comfort in a major U.S. city. It’s even more expensive for families, who need to make an average combined income of about $235,000 to support two adults and two children without the pressure of living paycheck to paycheck.

The research also revealed that it takes the most money to live comfortably as a single person in New York City, requiring $66.62 in hourly wages, or an annual salary of $138,570.

In six cities, a family must make over $300k to raise two kids comfortably. Two working adults need to make a particularly high combined income in San Francisco ($339,123); San Jose ($334,547); Boston ($319,738); Arlington, VA ($318,573); New York City ($318,406); and Oakland, CA ($316,243) to raise two children with enough money for needs, wants and savings.

Top 10 Cities With the Lowest Salaries Needed to Live Comfortably

1. Houston, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $175,219

2. El Paso, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $180,461

3. Lubbock, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $181,043

4. Toledo, Ohio

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $208,416

5. Laredo, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $179,046

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.30

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,664

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $237,952

7. Lexington, Kentucky

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.46

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,997

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $196,102

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.98

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,078

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $199,430

9. Wichita, Kansas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $39.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,203

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $186,784

10. Cleveland, Ohio

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $39.32

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,786

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $217,984

Top 10 Cities With the Highest Salaries Needed to Live Comfortably

1. New York City, New York

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $318,406

2. San Jose, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $334,547

3. Irvine, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

4. Santa Ana, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $319,738

6. San Diego, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

7. Chula Vista, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

8. San Francisco, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.48

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,558

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $339,123

9. Seattle, Washington

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.40

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,392

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $283,712

10. Oakland, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.10

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $118,768

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $316,243

This story was reported from Los Angeles.