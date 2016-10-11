Monday, February 3 is the last day to register to vote in Texas Primary

article

To vote in Harris County, you must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election date. ( The Texas Primary elections happen Tuesday, March 3, 2020) To change your name or address, a completed and signed application is also required.

Eligibility for Registration: To be eligible for registration as a voter in this state, a person must:

be 18 years of age* or older;

be a United States citizen;

not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be:

totally mentally incapacitated; or

partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote;

not have been finally convicted † of a felony or, if so convicted, must have:

fully discharged the person’s sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; or

been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote; and

be a resident of the county in which application for registration is made.

*To be eligible to apply for registration, a person must, on the date the registration application is submitted to the registrar, be at least 17 years and 10 months of age and satisfy the above requirements except for age.

† A person is not considered to have been finally convicted of an offense for which the criminal proceedings are deferred without an adjudication of guilt.

Where to Register to Vote

Registering to vote is fast and easy! Simply complete a Voter Registration Application and mail the signed application (at least 30 days before the election date) to:

ANN HARRIS BENNETT

Tax Assessor-Collector

P.O. Box 3527

Houston, Texas 77253-3527

Obtain a Voter Registration Application by these convenient ways:

Visit any Harris County Tax Office location and submit your completed, signed form from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Our location can be found here.

Download and print an application in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, or Chinese

Request an application online from the Texas Secretary of State.

Call 713-274-VOTE (8683) to be assisted in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, or Chinese.

You can pick-up an application at your local U.S. Postal office, library, high school, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) site, Texas Health and Human Services Commission and other government offices.

Confirm your Voter Registration Status

You may easily confirm your voter registration status by searching for it on our website www.harrisvotes.org or the Texas Secretary of State's website www.sos.state.tx.us/elections

If you are currently living in Harris County but are registered to vote in another county, you must be registered to vote in Harris County at least 30 days prior to Election Day in order to vote in Harris County.