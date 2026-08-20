Missouri City police officers rescue autistic boy seen near body of water

The Brief Several Missouri City police officers sprang into action to save an autistic boy who was seen near a body of water and it was caught on camera. According to a post from Missouri City Police Chief Troy Finner, the officers were called out to the area of Glenn Lakes Lane at West Creek Club Drive on August 7. When officers arrived, they found the boy in the water and Officer Trevino, Officer Guerra, and Officer Schuessler immediately took action.



Several Missouri City police officers sprang into action to save an autistic boy who was seen near a body of water and it was caught on camera.

Caught on Camera: Missouri City officers save autistic child near body of water

What we know:

According to a post from Missouri City Police Chief Troy Finner, the officers were called out to the area of Glenn Lakes Lane at West Creek Club Drive on August 7.

When officers arrived, they found the boy in the water and Officer Trevino, Officer Guerra, and Officer Schuessler immediately took action.

According to Finner, "without hesitation, our officers entered the water and worked together to bring the child to safety. Their quick response, teamwork, and willingness to act during a critical moment demonstrate the level of service we expect and value at the Missouri City Police Department.I am extremely proud of Officer Trevino, Officer Guerra, and Officer Schuessler and their commitment to protecting our community. Their actions that day are a reminder that being a police officer is about more than enforcing the law—it is about being there when someone needs us most."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the boy got to the creek or how old he was.