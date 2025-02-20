Expand / Collapse search
Mission Bend fire: 1 dead, two others evaluated in house fire on Sierra Valle Drive

Published  February 20, 2025 7:34am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • One person is dead after a house fire on Sierra Valle Drive in Mission Bend on Thursday morning.
    • Two others were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries but were released.
    • Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the origin and cause.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in the Mission Bend neighborhood early Thursday morning.

House fire on Sierra Valle Drive

What we know:

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office reports a residence had caught fire in the 15000 block of Sierra Valle Drive.

Sierra Valle Drive house fire (Courtesy of Harris County Fire Marshal's Office/Facebook)

Investigators were on the scene to assist the Community Volunteer Fire Department.

One person was found dead when firefighters searched the home. One person was evaluated for minor burns on their hands and another for smoke inhalation. Both individuals were released at the scene.

What we don't know:

How the fire started, and its cause is still unknown as the fire marshal's office investigates.

The Source: The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office shares information about the fire on their Facebook page.

