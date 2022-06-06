Missing woman, 52, last seen in Richmond on Sunday

article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate missing a woman.

Thelma Alvarado, 52, was reported missing Sunday, June 5, around 6:24 p.m.

Alvarado was last seen in the 2100 block of Preston Street in Richmond, Texas. Alvarado was wearing a blue button-up long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication of foul play, but authorities are seeking her whereabouts to get her home safely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665.