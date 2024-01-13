Missing Sandra Rowlett: 54-year-old last seen in northeast Houston

Houston police are asking for help locating a woman who people last had contact with in November 2023.

Sandra Rowlett, 54, was last seen leaving the 9000 block of Sterlingshire Street in an unknown direction.

Police say it is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Sandra Rowlett (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Rowlett is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is around five feet, five inches tall, and weighs around 220 pounds, officials report.

If you have any information about Rowlett's whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.