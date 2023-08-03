The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help locating a missing Houston teen.

Nicole Garcia, 15, was last seen on March 1 in Houston. Garcia may also go by the name Sharon Andreina Arreaga.

Nicole Garcia (Courtesy of National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

According to the center, Garcia is Hispanic with brown eyes and hair. She is 5'1" tall and around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Garcia is asked to contact 911, the NCMEC 24-Hour Call Center at 1-800-THE-LOST, or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.