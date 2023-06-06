Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing in Houston.

Norma Jean Morris was reported to have last been seen in the 2200 block of Winrock Blvd in west Houston on Monday.

Morris was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a turquoise jacket, blue tennis shoes and a blue headscarf.

Norma Jean Morris (Photo: Houston Police Department)

She is 5’3" tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. She has her hair braided with a medium-length ponytail.

According to the missing person’s flyer, she also has a scar on the right side of her chin and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.