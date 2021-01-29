Missing Houston woman, 44, last seen leaving home to go for a walk

article

Authorities are searching for a missing Houston woman who has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home to go for a walk more than a week ago.

Teresa Smith, 44, left from the 9500 block of Long Point Road on January 18.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown shirt. It is unknown what shoes she was wearing. She is 5’4" tall, 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say Smith has neurological issues and displays slurred speech and slow reactions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

