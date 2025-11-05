The Brief Mfon Esiere was reported missing on Oct. 31. Esiere reportedly has schizophrenia. He is not believed to be a danger to himself or others. Anyone with information can contact Missouri City Police.



A Missouri City man was reported missing last Friday, and police are turning to the public for any information.

Missouri City missing: Mfon Esiere

Mfon Esiere, missing Missouri City man (Photo credit: Missouri City Police Department)

What we know:

According to Missouri City Police, 65-year-old Mfone Esiere's wife reported him missing after he wasn't seen at their home.

Allegedly, Esiere recently mentioned wanting to travel "home" to Nigeria, but his passport and cell phone were left at home.

Authorities say Mr. Esiere has schizophrenia and does not have his medication. He is not believed to be a danger to himself or others at this time.

Mr. Esiere is a Black man, 5'6" tall, and weighs about 190 pounds. Police say he may have his wallet and Texas ID with him.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what Mr. Esiere was last seen wearing or where he may have traveled to.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact one of the following:

Missouri City PD: 281-403-5832

Detective Derrick Spencer: Call 281-403-8700 or email spencer@missouricitytx.gov.