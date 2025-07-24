Texas EquuSearch needs your help finding a 45 year-old man in need of serious medical attention.

His family says they're concerned for his health and safety after he crashed his car in Southwest Houston and disappeared.

Houston man missing

Timeline:

On June 9, Shawn Bates left home to go to the store and never came back.

" It was unusual for him not to come home, he never not came home," said Ebony Ned Bates.

His wife, Ebony, says he had just had surgery three days before and was taking pain medication.

"I was scared something bad had happened to him."

She later learned from police that Shawn had gotten into an accident on Sandpiper Drive.

Crash on Sandpiper Drive

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video from piper's crossing apartments showed the moment he slammed into two parked cars on the street.

Police say he then hit a Metro Lift bus before getting out of his gray Dodge Journey.

Shawn was seen walking south on Sandpiper after refusing medical attention following the crash.

METRO PD says he appeared fine, but his mother, Sharon Bates doesn't believe he was ok.

"The wrecker driver said that anyone who saw my son would obviously have come to the conclusion that something was wrong because he seemed completely out of it," said Sharon

Medical concerns

She says her son has a serious medical condition and was planning to start home dialysis.

"He was diagnosed at 15 with focal segmental glomeruli-sclerosis. From what his doctor said he was already starting to develop uremia which causes mental confusion."

The search for Shawn Bates

Since Shawn's disappearance, Tim Miller with Texas Equu Search has helped the family scour the area and beyond, handing out flyers, but so far police have no leads as to where he might be.

"It's been very difficult because he was in a very vulnerable condition, and I just hope no harm has come to him. I just hope that someone has picked him up in a facility that we just haven't checked," said Sharon.

What you can do:

If you have any information about his whereabouts call Houston's Missing Person's unit at 832-394-1840.