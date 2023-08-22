article

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Houston.

According to the missing person’s flyer, Jeilayh Franklin was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday. Her last known location was in the 7900 block of Sealey.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded coat with light blue jeans. She is 5’4" tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.