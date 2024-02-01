The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help in locating the missing 15-year-old girl, Nelvy Ramirez.

Officials say Nelvy was only 15 when she disappeared from her home on July 7, 2023. According to authorities, she has been missing for nearly seven months, and is believed to be in Houston, Pasadena, or Sugar Land.

Nelvy was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, and white sneakers. Officials say she may be carrying a backpack.

Nelvy is described as 5'4" and weighed 160 lbs. at the time of her disappearance. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Nelvy or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Houston Police Department (Texas) at 1-713-884-3131.